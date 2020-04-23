Absolute Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he would love Jadon Sancho to join Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to see Borussia Dortmund ace and close friend Jadon Sancho make the switch to west London. 

The duo have built a strong relationship having played together through their younger years with England, and Hudson-Odoi is hoping to play with Sancho now at club-level.

A boyhood Chelsea supporter, Sancho has been strongly linked with a move back to England with Frank Lampard's side very keen on the £100 million-rated star.

Hudson-Odoi was interviewed by Michael Dapaah on Instagram and opened up on his relationship with Sancho, but remained unsure if he would link up with him at Chelsea. 

"Me and Sancho are mad close, we talk every other day, always seeing how each other are and how we’re doing," Hudson-Odoi said.

"We make sure that we’re both doing well, obviously he’s doing amazing and having a great season. We’re always making sure each other is good. Obviously he’s a great player, I love playing with him - he’s a great player to play with.

"For England as well we’ve played all the way through the ages so the link up has always been there.

"I played against him sometimes in the Youth Cup games or we would play each other for England, the link up has always been there and we’ve always loved playing with each other.

"The way we play with each other we just know where each other is on the pitch every time and we just love to play with each other.

"I don’t know [if he'll come]. Of course I would love it if he came to Chelsea.

"We’ve had a great partnership throughout, the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came the link up will still be there."

Sancho has excelled in the Bundesliga since making the move from Manchester City, which has seen the England international get 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 games in all competitions so far this season.

His performances have attracted heavy interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid who are all keeping tabs on the 20-year-old. 

