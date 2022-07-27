‘Callum Wilson Is Better’ - Pundit Slams Newcastle United Target Timo Werner
Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Newcastle United would be making a mistake signing 'Chelsea reject' Timo Werner.
Yesterday, it was reported that Eddie Howe's Newcastle United were interested in signing Timo Werner on loan.
The German currently isn't happy at Stamford Bridge and he wants a move, something Chelsea are fine to allow.
Another side who are interested in the 26-year-old is Juventus, who would also want to take Werner on loan this summer.
If Chelsea do sell him then they're definitely not going to make the £47million they spent on him in 2020.
However, one former Premier League striker has said that the Chelsea forward isn't 'good enough' for Newcastle.
“Not for me," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.
“I think Newcastle would be stupid to bring him in. Where Newcastle want to be going, they don’t want to be signing Chelsea rejects.
“He’s not good enough, he doesn’t score goals.
“Callum Wilson is better than Timo Werner, it just doesn’t make sense. The wages he will want, the fee – it doesn’t make sense.
“Werner, for me, should be headed to La Liga or back to the Bundesliga. He’s not good enough for the Premier League.”
