‘Can Still Be a Big Player’ - Frank Lampard on Christian Pulisic’s Future at Chelsea

After Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, some fans have questioned what the future holds for Chrisitan Pulisic.

Pulisic really hasn't had it easy since he joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

A mixture of multiple injuries and lack of game time has contributed to his downfall at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With the signing of Sterling this summer, who plays in Pulisic's position, people are starting to think that the American's time at Chelsea is up.

In a recent interview with Pro Soccer Wire, Lampard disagreed with this opinion and said that Pulisic can still be successful with the Blues.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

"I think Christian can still be a big player for Chelsea, of course, a really big player, but that's absolutely a question for the club and him. Christian needs to play games. I know what he's like, he wants to play all the time. He's had some injuries.

"I think it's sometimes held him back at different times in his career. So I just hope we get the right solution. I have a lot of respect for Chelsea. It's a huge club in my life and career. So I hope we get the best solution for both.

"I think I worked well with him and just tried to develop him and had a really good relationship with him. He's got incredible talent. He's a great boy. I found him really pleasurable to work with as well as a talent."

Read More Chelsea News