    October 11, 2021
    Report: Carlo Ancelotti 'Very Fond' of Reece James Amid Real Madrid Interest

    Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of Chelsea defender Reece James amid links of Real Madrid showing interest, according to reports.

    The 21-year-old has attracted the interest from the Los Blancos as per recent speculation in Spain

    Real are looking to see if they can land James as part of a deal which would see Eden Hazard return to Stamford Bridge, after he left for the Bernabeu in 2019. 

    It's claimed that the Spanish club are 'trying to reach an agreement with Chelsea to carry out an exchange', which is also noted that the two clubs have an 'excellent relationship'. 

    Ancelotti, a former Blues boss, is now in charge at Real and his position on James has been revealed. 

    As per El Nacional, the Italian is 'very fond' of the right-back amid the transfer links.

    But whether the two clubs would be able to agree a fee, let alone the Blues being willing to sell James is extremely unlikely. He is reportedly valued at €45 million.

    Fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who also plays at right wing-back for the Blues, sees his deal at Chelsea come to an end at the end of the current season. Chelsea will look to ensure their right side is sorted ahead of the 2022/23 season.

