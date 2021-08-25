Cesar Azpilicueta Discusses Chelsea's Premier League Title Chances Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Chelse captain Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed his sides Premier League title chances ahead of the Blues' clash with rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

The defender has won the Premier League previously with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte's sides and will be looking to do the same under Thomas Tuchel this season.

Speaking ahead of the match, as quoted by football.london, Azpilicueta discussed Chelsea's chances of winning the league.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel's side finished fourth last season, securing Champions League football on the final day despite losing to Aston Villa as Tottenham beat Leicester City.

Reflecting on last season and looking ahead to this campaign, Azpilicueta is determined to show the world that Chelsea are ready.

He said: "It's a challenge. We know that last season in the Premier League we finish far from where we want to be. We finished fourth. We have to show every day we are ready."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Chelsea skipper experienced heartbreak at Euro 2020 as his Spain side came crashing out of the tournament in the semi-finals, losing to Jorginho's Italy - who went on to win the tournament.

The pair will be hoping to unite this season as Chelsea push on for a Premier League title charge and look to retain their Champions League crown.

Azpilicueta was also complimentary of Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his debut following a club record £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan.

Chelsea face Liverpool on Saturday in what should be a fantastic matchup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube