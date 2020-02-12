Chelsea agree verbal €45M deal for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement for the summer transfer of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Roman Abramovich has started his summer raid already after the January window saw no incomings at Chelsea, and it appears the Moroccan will move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

A fee has been agreed verbally for the 26-year-old, with personal terms set to be discussed in the coming days.

Mike Verweij from Telegraaf in Holland has revealed Chelsea have come to a verbal agreement for midfielder Hakim Ziyech, with a deal set to be worth €45 million.

Chelsea have made their move early on which will please Frank Lampard after he wasn't backed in January for their Champions League challenge.

Personal terms are set to be discussed in the coming days, with the Blues the only side who have made contact with Ajax for Ziyech.

He has featured 18 times in the Eredivisie this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists for Ajax.

Chelsea have also been linked with his teammate Andre Onana after he has reportedly rejected various clubs to make a summer move to west London.

Frank Lampard is set to have a £150 million war-chest in the summer, and the left-footed Hakim Ziyech is set to be the first signing through the door since the transfer ban.

Ageing Pedro and Willian could depart in the summer - the former inevitable - and the Moroccan could provide Chelsea with the perfect replacement.

Chelsea appear to be not messing around with their summer activity and a deal could be confirmed in the next week.

----------

