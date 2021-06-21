Report: Chelsea Could Turn to Wolves' Traore for Alternative to Hakimi

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Could Turn to Wolves for Alternative to Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea are currently in talks with Inter Milan over Achraf Hakimi, but if unsuccessful, they could look to Wolves for an alternative.
Chelsea could look to Wolves winger Adama Traoré if bid for Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi were to be unsuccessful, according to reports. 

The race for Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi is heating up as the club is vocalising their desire for the deal to include just cash for the Moroccan winger. PSG and Chelsea have both made €60 million bids for the player, but Inter are asking for €80 million

PSG have recently just increased their offer to €70 million for Hakimi, but it still falls short of Inter's valuation of the player. 

Chelsea would, however, prefer to offer players along with cash, which is not want Inter desires. Any deal of that type would almost certainly include Marcos Alonso. Couple that with the fact that Hakimi seems to prefer a move to Paris and PSG, and all signs point towards Chelsea needing to have an alternative. 

Wolves winger Adama Traoré is that alternative as per AS as his name has been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks and Blues manager Thomas Tuchel seems fond of him. Traoré will see his contract end with Wolves in 2023 and talks have not been productive between the two sides in terms of an extension. 

The report also suggests Chelsea are keeping an eye on Traoré because Tuchel believes Traoré would provide great competition for Reece James who has started to find his home out on the right side in Tuchel's side. 

If Chelsea truly do pivot towards the Wolves winger, they could potentially see competition from Leeds United for his signature. 

