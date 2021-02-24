Chelsea among frontrunners to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer

Chelsea are one of the favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Norwegian sensation, who's bagged 27 goals and seven assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season, has been the subject of interest from a host of European clubs during recent months.

According to Manchester Evening News, sources in Norway consider Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid as the frontrunners to land Haaland in the summer.

READ MORE: West Ham to demand £100M for Declan Rice in the summer

READ MORE: Borussia Dortmund 'firmly expect' Chelsea-linked Jadon Sancho to leave this summer

READ MORE: Mino Raiola provides update on the future of Chelsea target Erling Haaland

Dortmund have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Chelsea have reportedly made progress in their pursuit of Haaland behind the scenes and have held positive talks with the forward's entourage, which've made the club grow confident in their bid to capture the 20-year-old at the end of the season.

It has been reported recently that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will splash the cash this summer and has decided that the club won't be 'quiet' in the summer transfer window. Haaland is the first name the Russian 'absolutely wants’ and is ready to land the Leeds-born striker 'at all costs'.

READ MORE: Tammy Abraham 'not interested' in renewing Chelsea contract amid Erling Haaland links

READ MORE: Chelsea growing increasingly confident in their chase of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

READ MORE: Revealed - Chelsea twice missed the opportunity to sign Jan Oblak from Atlético Madrid

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made Haaland a 'priority signing' ahead of the summer, alongside teammate Jadon Sancho.

It had emerged previously that Abramovich had 'promised' Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German ensures Champions League qualification for the west Londoners next season.

Despite his €75 million release not kicking in till next summer, Haaland could be forced to consider his future at the German giants should Dortmund fail to secure a place in next season's Champions League. Chelsea want to make a move for the goalscorer this summer as they believe it will be 'almost impossible' to sign him next summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube