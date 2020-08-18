The transfer saga surrounding Kai Havertz could be finally coming to an end by the end of August ahead of the new season.

Chelsea are the front-runners to land the 21-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen this summer but no breakthrough has yet been made.

Personal terms aren't a sticking point in the deal with Havertz expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London.

However no fee has been agreed between the two clubs and time is running out before the two sides return to training to prepare for the new season.

Frank Lampard's side return to training on Friday, while Leverkusen return on August 28.

And according to BILD via Sport Witness, the two clubs 'will try to reach an agreement’ before August 28 as Leverkusen expected Chelsea to promptly make an offer for the midfielder.

Havertz want to leave this summer, that has been confirmed by Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro.

"It was always clear that there would be talks as soon as the Europa League ended for us. Kai has expressed a wish to take the next step. Whether this will work in the near future or not, I can’t say at the moment."

Chelsea are looking to spend around £70 million on Havertz, while Leverkusen look to hold out for £90 million for their prized-asset.

Lampard has already landed two star signings this summer, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and Havertz is expected to be the third arrival in west London with the German a priority for the Blues.

