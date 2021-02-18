Chelsea and Liverpool retain hopes of signing David Alaba despite Real Madrid agreement

Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool are yet to concede in their bid to land Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, who's been strongly linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Alaba, who turns 29 in June, has failed to agree a contract extension with Bayern and will be a free agent in the summer, with Madrid close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the Austrian, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, the defender is yet to put pen to paper on those terms despite having reached a verbal contract with the Spanish giants.



According to Romano, a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer hasn't been ruled out for Alaba, who's also received an 'important' bid from Liverpool.

READ MORE: Chelsea never submitted official bid for Dayot Upamecano with Bayern transfer comfirmed

READ MORE: Report - Thomas Tuchel 'happy to lose' Fikayo Tomori as part of potential swap deal

READ MORE: Reports of Hakim Ziyech considering Chelsea future rubbished

The claim rubbishes suggestions made by 90min that the defender has received a contract offer from just one Premier League club.

Alaba has confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern at the end of the season but is yet to decide his next destination, as he said in a press-conference following the German giants' 3-3 draw with Arminia on Monday.

It had been reported recently that though Chelsea and Liverpool made contact with Alaba's representatives, the pair made it clear to the player's entourage that they weren't willing to negotiate terms unless the defender's interest in a move to the Premier League was requited.

READ MORE: Chelsea end pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

READ MORE: Antonio Rüdiger ready to help Thomas Tuchel land new defender this summer

READ MORE: "It's for the clubs to decide" - Fikayo Tomori remaining coy over potential permanent move to Milan

Chelsea's hopes of signing the defender hit a massive blow with the club reportedly unwilling to break their current wage structure to land Alaba, who's put off a number of suitors by demanding to be paid an incredible £20 million per year.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains keen the Bayern star as part of a squad overhaul in a bid to make his side title-challengers next season.

It has been widely reported that though they've been linked with a series of players in a variety of positions, Chelsea are prioritising the capture of a top striker and a centre-back in the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube