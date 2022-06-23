Skip to main content
Chelsea And Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Extends Contract At RB Leipzig

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United suffer huge blow as French midfielder Christopher Nkunku signs a two year contract extension at German club RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old gained a lot of attention from countless clubs across Europe after an outstanding spell of form last season with the Frenchmen netting 35 goals across all competitions.

imago1012624246h

It is understood that a release clause of £60 million has been written into the contract which becomes active next summer. This leads us to believe that the possibility of Nkunku leaving the German club at a later date is still likely. 

Speaking about his future with the German club , the current Bundesliga player of the season said: "I'm happy to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt. After the great success in the DFB Cup, it was clear: my path doesn't end here - we want more!

"I was really impressed by how the club took care of me. So a big thank you to all those responsible for the trust and especially to [RB Leipzig CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, with whom I was always in close contact.

"RB Leipzig has made a name for itself internationally in recent years and has repeatedly confirmed that we can play for titles. In the future we want to build on this and go one step further."

After a breakout season for Nkuku, former club PSG has also stepped up thier interest of signing the 24-year-old. Last year the Frenchmens buy out clause was set at around £100 million causing clubs to play the patience game. 

With Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck now gone, Todd Boehly is set to make a serious impression as new chairmen of Chelsea FC and also on the summer transfer window. 

