Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic

The 26-year-old is getting attention from several Premier League teams as clubs look to complete their squads as the transfer window nears its end.

Juranovic has been playing for Scottish side Celtic, making 32 appearances since joining in 2019. The defender is a part of his national team Croatia, who he has represented on 20 occasions.

As reported by 90min, the Blues have been one of many interested parties for the Croatian this transfer window.

Josip Juranovic

The Blues have been looking for additions to their defensive outfit as this summer has seen departures from Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Marcos Alonso is also thought to be nearing an exit from the club, so the London outfit find themselves short on numbers coming into the last 20 days of the summer transfer window.

The signing of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly has aided the club's struggles, but as the Premier League continues, Chelsea's back three will find it difficult to rotate properly.

Kalidou Koulibaly

A long transfer saga with Sevilla star Jules Kounde that ended in the centreback joining transfer market rivals FC Barcelona.

Juranovic would strengthen the club, and his arrival would likely see Chelsea star Reece James moved to play as a centre-half, with manager Thomas Tuchel opting for the Englishman as an option in that position in pre-season.

