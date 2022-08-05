Skip to main content

Chelsea Announce Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella Has Signed For The Club

A confusing couple of days for Chelsea fans after Brighton And Hove Albion tweeted a statement saying there has been no agreement reached for Marc Cucurella but today that has been all put to rest.

Today trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Spaniard has officially joined the Blues for the upcoming season.

Marc Cucurella

Chelsea will pay £60 million including add on's for the 24-year-old on a six-year deal keeping him at the club until 2028. 

With this fee paid, Cucurella has broken records at Brighton for becoming their most expensive sale to date.  

The Blues managed to get the deal completed before mid-day meaning that there is a chance that Cucurella could make his debut tomorrow in the opening game of the season away to Everton.

Cucurella will be giving Ben Chilwell competition for the left-back spot this season. The English defender has only just returned back into the mix of things after sustaining a lengthy injury ruling him out for nearly the majority of last season. 

Levi Colwill

Brighton has also completed a loan deal for Blues youngster Levi Colwill. The 19-year-old will join the Seagulls on a year loan deal without an option to buy as Chelsea still values the player. 

