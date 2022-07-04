Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Are ‘Close’ to Signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling This Summer

Chelsea look to be closer than ever to signing Manchester City and England international Raheem Sterling.

With Chelsea's pre-season starting today, Thomas Tuchel will have no new players joining the training camp.

However, Matthijs de Ligt appears to be very close to joining the Blues this summer in a reported £70million deal.

Raheem Sterling

Despite no new additions arriving at Cobham so far this summer, one Chelsea winger seems closer than ever to departing.

Hakim Ziyech is currently in talks with Serie A champions AC Milan about the possibility of moving there this summer.

With that in mind, Chelsea need a winger and it looks like Todd Boehly is about to deliver one.

According to 90min Chelsea are growing increasingly confident that they will sign Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Talks between the two sides progressed over the weekend and although a deal is not yet finalised, it is understood to be close.

Pep Guardiola's side made it clear to Sterling that if a new deal was not signed this summer then they would look to sell, rather than allow him to leave for nothing when his contract expires.

Despite rumours of him potentially walking for free next summer, Chelsea have made an impelling case through  Tuchel about their plans for the future and that has apparently persuaded him to join the Blues.

Man City are also believed to be looking for around £50m for the 27-year-old winger.

Read More Chelsea News

Nathan Ake
Transfer News

‘It Says a Lot’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Avoid Signing Manchester City’s Nathan Ake Despite Links

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Frenkie de Jong

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago
Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘I Would Pick’ - Former Player Gives His Verdict on Chelsea Signing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo or PSG's Neymar

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago
imago1011900933h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea, Manchester United, And Tottenham Look To Battle It Out For Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez

By Connor Dossi-White17 hours ago
Ziyech 5
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Open to Letting Hakim Ziyech Leave This Summer as Talks With AC Milan Continue

By Callum Baker-Ellis18 hours ago
De Ligt Juventus
Transfer News

Report: €70M Offer Expected In 'Coming Days' From Chelsea For Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

By Stephen Smith18 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt Has ‘Chosen’ Chelsea as His Next Club

By Callum Baker-Ellis19 hours ago
Raphinha Leeds United
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Refuse To Give Up Raphinha Deal Despite Barcelona's Confidence

By Melissa Edwards20 hours ago