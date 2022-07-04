Report: Chelsea Are ‘Close’ to Signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling This Summer

Chelsea look to be closer than ever to signing Manchester City and England international Raheem Sterling.

With Chelsea's pre-season starting today, Thomas Tuchel will have no new players joining the training camp.

However, Matthijs de Ligt appears to be very close to joining the Blues this summer in a reported £70million deal.

Despite no new additions arriving at Cobham so far this summer, one Chelsea winger seems closer than ever to departing.

Hakim Ziyech is currently in talks with Serie A champions AC Milan about the possibility of moving there this summer.

With that in mind, Chelsea need a winger and it looks like Todd Boehly is about to deliver one.

According to 90min Chelsea are growing increasingly confident that they will sign Raheem Sterling.

Talks between the two sides progressed over the weekend and although a deal is not yet finalised, it is understood to be close.

Pep Guardiola's side made it clear to Sterling that if a new deal was not signed this summer then they would look to sell, rather than allow him to leave for nothing when his contract expires.

Despite rumours of him potentially walking for free next summer, Chelsea have made an impelling case through Tuchel about their plans for the future and that has apparently persuaded him to join the Blues.

Man City are also believed to be looking for around £50m for the 27-year-old winger.

