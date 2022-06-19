Report: Chelsea Are Confident Of Signing Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are reportedly now confident of signing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling this summer as the Blues look to make their first move in the summer transfer market.

Sterling who is currently at City could fall down the pecking order at the Manchester based club now that they have signed a number of players.

With the big additions at the Etihad Stadium, Chelsea have identified Sterling as a target for this summer with his contract set to expire in 2023.

Lukaku is set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer leaving a big hole in the Blues’ attack going into the new season.

Sterling has the ability to play on the left and right side of the attacking front three which gives Chelsea a number of options.

Chelsea are now getting even closer to bringing Sterling to London according to a report.

According to Di Marzio;

“Chelsea are now confident of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. The transfer fee could be around £35million.”

Sterling could play on the left side of the front three if Chelsea are also successful in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

However some doubts have been raised in the past days as to whether Dembele will move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

