Report: Chelsea Are Now ‘Very Interested’ in Manchester United Target & Barcelona Player Frenkie de Jong

With Barcelona looking to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer, it looks like Chelsea are willing to rival Manchester United in trying to sign him.

Todd Boehly is having a field day after it was announced that he would be Chelsea's Sporting Director until he could find a replacement.

Even though it looks like he might miss out on Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt, the American owner looks set to complete the deals of Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling.

Frenkie De Jong

He is also in talks with Jorge Mendes about potentially signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United too.

Boehly isn't just trying to sign Man United's best player but he's also trying to hijack a deal they've been working on for months now.

Frenkie de Jong has been in talks with Erik ten Hag's side for a while now but in recent weeks it looks like the deal has stalled.

Frenkie De Jong

The asking price hasn't been an issue but De Jong wants Champions League football and he doesn't want to take a wage cut.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for him but now a very reliable Spanish outlet has confirmed that Boehly is trying to hijack the move.

Relevo, via Utdplug, has claimed that the Blues are now very interested in signing De Jong this summer.

Barca apparently want an upfront fee of €65m + €20m add-ons for the Dutchman.

