Report: Chelsea 'pursuing' Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The 18-year-old Dutch midfielder has arguably been the breakout star of the 2020-21 Eredivisie campaign and has established himself as a key player for coach Erik ten Hag.

Despite his young age, Gravenberch already has three Netherlands caps to his name and has made 35 appearances with the Dutch giants this season, registering four goals and six assists.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Ajax have a long history of selling their top talents and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via ​Sport Witness, the Blues are one of three Premier League clubs pursuing the young prodigy.

The reports adds that Gravenberch has a contract until 2023 and it would cost around £30 million to prise him away from Amsterdam.

Chelsea will allegedly face competition from Liverpool the teenager, with Jurgen Klopp seeking to replace Georginio Wijnaldum whose contract runs out at the end of next season.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

The west London giants, however, have a good relationship with Ajax after the two clubs successfully negotiated a deal for Hakim Ziyech last year.

Gravenberch could be seen as a replacement for Jorginho who recently revealed he wants to one day return to Napoli.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to bolster his squad in the summer to try and challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Blues are also keeping tabs on Ousmane Dembele's contract situation at Barcelona, while Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is another name who has been linked with the Blues.

