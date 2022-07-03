Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea, Bayern Munich & Napoli All Interested in Signing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Rumours about Cristian Ronaldo leaving Manchester United and signing for Chelsea this summer are starting to heat up.

Yesterday, The Times reported that Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to let him leave if a reasonable offer comes in for him this summer.

The report states that the Portuguese forward wants to play Champions League football and challenge for trophies, something he seemingly won't be able to do during the last year of his contract at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo

French source RMC Sport reported straight after the Times article came out saying that Chelsea are one of three sides interested in signing CR7.

Now, the very reliable Spanish outlet Relevo has confirmed that the Blues are indeed interested in Ronaldo, along with Bayern Munich and Napoli.

However, the report also states that Manchester United do not want to part with the 37-year-old this summer.

Todd Boehly reportedly had a meeting with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, a couple of weeks ago and it was rumoured that the pair spoke about the possibility of bringing the legendary forward to Stamford Bridge.

Whether Ronaldo would fit Thomas Tuchel's still remains to be seen. Romelu Lukaku struggled being up front on his own and if CR7 were to join he would have a similar fate.

However, if United don't want to sell the Portuguese striker then these rumours are basically irrelevant.

