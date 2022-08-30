Skip to main content

Chelsea Begin Advanced Talks With RB Leipzig To Sign Joško Gvardiol

Chelsea regains interest in RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol but may face some competition from Manchester City and Spurs.

Josko Gvardiol is coming into his second season with RB Leipzig after joining the German side from Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of £17 million.

The 20-year-old has been on the radar of Chelsea for a while now after talks were made to sign the Croatian earlier this summer however the German side stated he was not for sale. 

Josko Gvardiol

The Blues have not given up just yet as they look to re-enter the race despite just confirming the signing of Wesley Fofana and bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly earlier this summer. 

Chelsea now looks to try to steal Gvardiol off the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur who are also reported to be after the 20-year-old. 

According to the trusted Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has now begun advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Gvardiol. 

Joško Gvardiol

The deal looks to be completed this summer but with the 20-year-old staying at the German club joining Chelsea next season.

Chelsea has submitted an official proposal today with the fee reported as £90 million but negotiations will continue on either side.

Both sides will need to come to an agreement soon as Thursday at 11 pm is confirmed as the end of the summer transfer window. 

