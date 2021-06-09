Chelsea Begin Contact Over £200M+ Double Deal for Haaland & Hakimi

Chelsea have begun their plans on trying to land Erling Haaland and Achraf Hakimi in a double deal this summer.

Thomas Tuchel, Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea hierarchy have started their transfer plans after the window opened on June 9 and are targeting to make a serious statement in the summer transfer window.

There will be plenty of outgoings in west London this summer but all eyes will be on who arrives at the Champions League winners.

Two names who have been heavily linked are Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

And as per Goal, Chelsea have started to contact clubs and agents over a possible double swoop this summer.

It has been reported that Chelsea have made a bid for Hakimi, but the Blues are yet to confirm if an official offer has been lodged.

While Haaland is of serious interest to the Blues and they are stepping up their pursuit of the 20-year-old who is open to speaking to the club over a possible move.

Hakimi's agent remained coy on the Moroccan's future at Inter amid interest from PSG also, telling FCinter1908: “There is no negotiation underway with PSG, at the moment there is nothing. He is fine with Inter. Am I optimistic about him remaining at the club? This is difficult to say.”

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three could be very, very good," said the Chelsea boss last month. "It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube