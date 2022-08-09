Chelsea Bid Farewell To German Star Timo Werner On Twitter
The 26-year-old is departing Chelsea after two years at the club, and the side wished the best of luck in his future career.
Timo Werner spent 89 games with the Blues, scoring just 23 goals over that period.
The Blues' account sent their goodbyes to Werner as he departs for his former Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
The accompanying video shows some of the highlights of the German's time with the London outfit.
The Germany International is not the only forward joining a former side this summer, with Belgian Striker Romelu Lukaku returning to his former side Inter Milan on loan.
Chelsea have gone through somewhat of a transformation in attack, with Lukaku and Werner's departures.
Read More
Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea's attack and rumours are rampant that they are looking to add another player to their roster, with Premier League veteran Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy amongst the names listed as potential suitors for the role.
Werner achieved several major awards with the club, including the 2020/21 Champions League, where the side beat Pep Guardiola's Man City in the final 1-0.
The attacker came into the club with great promise, with his impressive goal scoring record at Leipzig, but was unable to replicate his form in the Premier League. Leipzig fans will be hoping the ace will be back to his goalscoring ways for the 2022/23 season.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest