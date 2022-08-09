Skip to main content

Chelsea Bid Farewell To German Star Timo Werner On Twitter

The 26-year-old is departing Chelsea after two years at the club, and the side wished the best of luck in his future career.

Timo Werner spent 89 games with the Blues, scoring just 23 goals over that period.

The Blues' account sent their goodbyes to Werner as he departs for his former Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The accompanying video shows some of the highlights of the German's time with the London outfit.

The Germany International is not the only forward joining a former side this summer, with Belgian Striker Romelu Lukaku returning to his former side Inter Milan on loan.

Chelsea have gone through somewhat of a transformation in attack, with Lukaku and Werner's departures.

Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea's attack and rumours are rampant that they are looking to add another player to their roster, with Premier League veteran Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy amongst the names listed as potential suitors for the role.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Werner achieved several major awards with the club, including the 2020/21 Champions League, where the side beat Pep Guardiola's Man City in the final 1-0.

The attacker came into the club with great promise, with his impressive goal scoring record at Leipzig, but was unable to replicate his form in the Premier League. Leipzig fans will be hoping the ace will be back to his goalscoring ways for the 2022/23 season.

