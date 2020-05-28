Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea handed boost in transfer pursuit of Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their hunt of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after Liverpool reportedly pulled out the race for the German.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe this summer, with Barcelona and Inter Milan also expressing their interest.

Werner has a release clause of £50 million this summer which has believed to have put Liverpool off.

As per the Daily Mirror, Jurgen Klopp's side have 'point blank refused' to pay Werner's release clause this summer, and aren't fazed even if it means missing out on the forward.

He has two years left on his deal at Leipzig and if he stays until next summer, his release clause will lower to £35 million.

(Photo by ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Werner has 24 goals in 28 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Chelsea are in the market for a new forward as head coach Frank Lampard looks to strengthen by prioritising a signing at left-back, a new centre-forward, another wide-man and potentially a new centre-half.

The Blues have also been linked with Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

