Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eyeing summer move for £85M-rated Torino forward Andrea Belotti

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing Torino striker Andrea Belotti to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been listed as a potential target to replace Timo Werner, who's failed to justify his £48 million price tag since his switch from RB Leipzig last summer.

According to Corriere Granato via TEAMtalk, Chelsea are one of four Premier League sides keeping tabs on the Italian, whose current deal at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium expires in the summer of 2022, with Everton, West Ham and Tottenham all reportedly vying for his signature as well.

As per the report, Belotti, who was linked with a move to Manchester United when José Mourinho was head coach in 2017, has a release clause of £85M - a sum Chelsea can afford to spend as they look to bolster their frontline in a bid to mount a genuine title challenge next season.

The Blues have been heavily linked with striking reinforcements in recent months, with there being massive talk around possible move(s) for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku to replace Werner, who's netted just 10 times in 40 appearances for the west Londoners this campaign.

However, issues regarding player wages and agents could mean that the five-time Premier League winners could swoop for Belotti, who's currently Torino's highest earner with his weekly wages estimated to be £35,000 - a figure Chelsea should be able to surpass if they were to place an offer for the frontman.

Belotti has bagged 103 goals and 25 assists in 219 appearances across all competitions since he swapped Palermo for Torino in 2015.

This season, the attacker has contributed 11 goals and six assists in 27 appearances for 17th-placed Il Toro, who're fighting to avoid relegation after a miserable campaign for Davide Nicola's side.

Following a shock 5-2 drubbing at the hands of relegation-threatened West Brom at the weekend, Tuchel's side turn their focus to the Champions League, as the first-leg of their quarter-final tie against Porto awaits them on Wednesday night.

