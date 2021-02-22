Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel stepping up chase for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is planning to bolster his defensive ranks by signing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle in the summer.

The German has been in and out of Hansi Flick's side this campaign, featuring 14 times in the Bundesliga so far, but has lost his cemented position at centre-back, having been positioned at right-back on several occasions this term.

It has been reported recently that Tuchel is 'vying intensely' for Süle, who is being chased by several clubs across Europe with his future at Bayern uncertain ahead of the summer.

According to Sunday World, the ex-PSG boss has stepped his interest in bringing the centre-half to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season as part of a major squad overhaul.

The 25-year-old, along with compatriot Jérôme Boateng, has been identified as an alternate option for the west London outfit in defence after the club missed out on RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, who will join Bayern on a five-year deal this summer.

It may be worth noting however, that while the defender may switch Munich for London in the summer, there remains a possibility that he may agree a contract extension with the club.

It has emerged that Süle has his manager's trust at Bayern and that the club haven't acted in a manner that would hint at a possible departure in the summer.

Though Upamecano's arrival will inevitably increase competition at the back next season, Süle remains relaxed about the situation while seeking to make himself an indispensable part of the defence in the coming months.

That being said, should Süle fail to seal a starting berth in the squad, Bayern could cash in on him in the summer, with his market value in the region of €48 million [£42 million].

Süle was previously thought to be 'drawn to England', with Chelsea having placed the German on their shortlist this summer, as they look to bolster their defensive options in a bid to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United for the Premier League title next season.

The Blues have missed out on Upamecano and with David Alaba reportedly having a verbal contract with Real Madrid, Tuchel has sought to land Süle at the end of the season.

