Report: Cesar Azpilicueta to Listen to Chelsea Offers Amid Barcelona Links

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will listen to offers from the club amid speculation he is close to joining Barcelona next season, according to reports.

The Spanish international joined the Blues in 2012 from Marseille and has made 450 appearances in all competitions since then, becoming one of the club's most successful players ever.

However his current deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign, with the 32-year-old being linked with a move to Barcelona.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Mundo Deportivo, Azpilicueta is aware of the interest that the La Liga giants have in him, but he will first listen to offers from Chelsea over a new contract.

He is a highly respected figure at the European Champions but it is well known that the Blues' hierarchy aren't always willing to offer big deals to players who are in their 30s.

The report also suggests that Catalan journalist Gerard Romero believes that the Spaniard is very close to a move to the Nou Camp with Barcelona having an agreement 'in principle' with the defender.

Azpilicueta has set himself a deadline for the end of January in order for him to decide his future.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He has scored 14 times in all competitions since arriving ten seasons ago, assisting a further 56 during that time.

Chelsea's captain has collected a large number of winners' medals in competitions such as the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Azpilicueta has made 21 appearances this season, proving he is still a valuable asset to the team.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube