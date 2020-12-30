Chelsea change stance on Emerson as Atlético close in on Marcos Alonso

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri could be set to stay at the club till the end of the season.

Emerson, 26, has been linked with a move back to Italy with the likes of Inter and Napoli all interested in his signature.

According to The Daily Express, a move could be off for the Italian with Marcos Alonso nearing a switch to Atlético Madrid.

Chelsea have been tipped to make a few additions in the January window after their recent struggles, but the Blues might need to trim their wage bill before freshening up personnel.

With Chelsea spending big on Ben Chilwell, Emerson was thought to be heading towards the exit door in September with Juventus and Inter keen to add him to their ranks.

However, he's done well as a back-up at left-back, with a few encouraging performances in the Champions League group stage and the Carabao Cup.

Emerson is understood to have had talks with Lampard about his future and a decision regarding a potential move is expected to be made soon.

There might be a twist in the tale, as outcast Marcos Alonso edges closer to a move to La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid.

Since Chelsea need all the firepower they can get at the moment, it remains to be seen if Emerson will be allowed to move on in January.

----------

