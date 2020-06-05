Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea close in on £54M transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after personal terms agreed

Matt Debono

Chelsea are on the verge of landing a marquee signing this summer in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. 

Frank Lampard is eyeing two major signings this summer in west London, and Werner is set to be the first addition of the window following the agreement for Hakim Ziyech back in February.

Werner looked likely to join Premier League league leaders Liverpool but after pulling out the race due to financial reasons, Chelsea have now taken the lead and are close to finalising a deal for the 24-year-old. 

He has agreed personal terms with the club which will see him earn around £200,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge on a five-year-deal, with the transfer set to cost the Blues in the region of £54 million. 

Werner has a release clause of around £54 million and the Chelsea hierarchy are set to break the bank for the German international. 

His transfer fee is dependent on whether his current club RB Leipzig qualify for the Champions League - which would see the Blues pay nearer to £50 million should they not qualify. 

The 24-year-old has been in fine form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances.

Lampard was looking to make a 'few additions' to his squad this summer, and Werner's arrival will no doubt bolster his attacking options with Tammy Abraham currently spearheading the Blues' attack, while Olivier Giroud has just penned a new one-year-deal. 

Michy Batshuayi is set to depart this summer and his exit could all but be confirmed with the signing of Werner. 

Defender Antonio Rudiger is thought to be excited at the prospect of his fellow countryman's arrival to the club. 

----------

