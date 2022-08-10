Skip to main content

Chelsea Close To Agreeing Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to bring in Frenkie de Jong and now await the midfielder's final decision, according to The Times.

De Jong has made it clear that he wants to play Champions League football, so therefore it is understood that he would favour a move to west London over Manchester United, who previously agreed a £63 million deal with Barcelona for him.

Due to the financial state of the Catalan club, an exit for the 25-year-old seems almost inevitable at this stage, with Bernardo Silva also tipped to join the six-time European champions from Manchester City.

A deal might not be straightforward due to the £17 million that Barca owe De Jong, meaning a settlement or agreement would have to be reached to give the green light for a potential transfer to happen.

Frenkie De Jong

The Blues look likely to bring in even more additions, with the club pushing hard to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. The player is keen on a move and Thomas Tuchel wants a 'young and talented centre back'.

De Jong would provide healthy competition at Chelsea and would be a younger alternative to their current options.

