Chelsea Confirm First Transfer Of Todd Boehly Era As Defender Signs

Chelsea have completed their first piece of transfer business since Todd Boehly took charge of the club.

After his bid to buy the Blues was approved by the UK Government, American Businessman Boehly finally completed his takeover of Chelsea on May 30th.

Todd Boehly

He has wasted no time getting to work with Chelsea FC Women announcing the signing of Eve Perisset from Bordeaux on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old who has also played for Lyon and PSG has a wealth of experience at both club and international levels where she has represented France on 34 occasions.

Perisset spoke (via Chelseafc.com) about how proud she is to make the switch to the London club.

"It’s a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a Blue! I am very thankful for the opportunity that has been given to me.

"The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans later this summer at Kingsmeadow and at the famous Stamford Bridge!"

Eve Perisset

Manager Emma Hayes also explained (via Chelsea.com) what she thinks Perisset will offer the team.

"Eve brings a wealth of experience and is a versatile player who is able to play in both full-back positions and midfield.

"A tenacious defender, with her mentality and professionalism we have no doubt she will complement the group well.

"We really look forward to welcoming Eve to the team later this summer as we head into the new season."

