Chelsea consider move for Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule - defender 'drawn to England'

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are interested in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule this summer. 

The 25-year-old Bavarian centre-back has been in and out of Hansi Flick's side this season featuring 12 times in the Bundesliga so far, but has lost his cemented position at centre-back, featuring at right-back on several occasions this term. 

Thomas Tuchel hasn't had long to assess his squad following his recent appointment as Head Coach, but the German connection has seen another transfer link ahead of the transfer window this summer. 

Timo Werner [left] and Kai Havertz [right] both arrived from the Bundesliga in the summer.

As per SportBILD, Chelsea have placed the German defender on their shortlist this summer as they look to bolster their defensive options. 

Sule is believed to be 'drawn to England' with his deal with the Bavarians set to expire next summer. His market value is around €48 million.

Chelsea have also shown interest in other Bayern star David Alaba who is out of contract this summer - he has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid. 

Tuchel will have plenty of transfer decisions to make in the summer - both incomings and outgoings. 

While the Blues have already made contact with Dayot Upamecano's agent over a possible summer move to the club.

Upamecano's agent has recently said they will make a decision on the Frenchman's future soon.

"Hasan Salihamidžić [Bayern Munich sporting director] is making a real effort and has made a good impression [during the talks]. Otherwise, only the Premier League is in the race. There are still two top clubs in England. We will decide [on Upamecano's next club] soon."

Chelsea have a whole host of options at centre-back currently - Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen all currently vying for a place. 

As Absolute Chelsea understand, Silva's camp want to extend their Chelsea stay beyond this summer when his initial one-year deal is set to expire.  

