Chelsea contact Bayer Leverkusen over summer move for Kai Havertz

Chelsea have contacted Bayer Leverkusen over the availability of midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Already on the verge of landing fellow Germany international Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in a £54 million transfer, the Blues are now looking to add Havertz to their ranks.

As per the Daily Mail, Frank Lampard's side are planning another transfer raid and are ready to splash the cash to land the 20-year-old this summer.

They have already spent £38 million on acquiring Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, but Lampard is looking for another signing to replace the expected outgoings of Pedro and Willian.

The Guardian report that Chelsea have already contacted Leverkusen over Havertz, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also showing interest.

Chelsea hope they would be able to capture the German for a fee of around £70 million, but reports in Germany suggest they could hold out for at least £89 million.

Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes remains unsure if the 20-year-old will stay at the club beyond the summer: "We don’t know yet what will happen to Kai.

"We know that all the great clubs from Germany and Europe are after him and that he has the ability to play anywhere."

His contract at the club expires at the end of the 2021/22 season.

