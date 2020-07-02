Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea contact representatives of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Ben Davies

Chelsea are reported to have contacted the entourage of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in order to bring the Serbian to West London in the summer.

The 25-year-old joined Lazio in 2015 and has scored 27 goals during his time in Italy, and is wanted by several other clubs across Europe including PSG and Real Madrid.

The Blues already have a wealth of midfield options including N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

hi-res-ee89e507580f3f1d59fc7dad174e0169_crop_north
Getty Images

According to Le10sport, Chelsea have made contact with the player's agent, with advisor to the club Claude Makelele, reportedly keen on personally overseeing the deal to bring the attacking midfielder to Stamford Bridge, and has recommended the player to the Chelsea board.

Another factor in the deal is reported to be that ex-Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, who played with Makelele, is responsible for the dealings of the Serbian midfielder including his potential summer destination.

Chelsea have already had a busy summer with the acquisitions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech with the club already having made plans for their arrivals imminently to train with the squad.

The Blues however, appear to be not finished in the transfer market, with the club being linked heavily to Hakim Ziyech's team mate Nicolas Tagliafico as an option in the left-back position, as Erik ten Hag admits they seem resigned to losing the player.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic's display after Chelsea's defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard has praised Christian Pulisic after his bright start since the restart for Chelsea despite the Blues losing to West Ham on Wednesday evening.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Confirmed Teams: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from east London ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea concede last-minute goal to dent Champions League hopes

West Ham bagged a last-gasp winner to dent Chelsea's hopes of a Champions League qualification spot on Wednesday at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will continue to rely on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Frank Lampard has emphasised Mason Mount's importance to the side Chelsea side after the midfielder was brought off at half-time in their recent FA Cup win.

Ben Davies

Date and time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United

The date and time for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next month has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea to wear new 2020/21 home strip against West Ham tonight

Chelsea have confirmed they will debut their new home strip in their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Ben Davies

Chelsea announce new 2020/21 home shirt in partnership with Three

Chelsea have announced their new kit for the 2020/21 season as their partnership with telecommunications company Three commences.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea will travel across London to face West Ham United on Wednesday 1st July will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono