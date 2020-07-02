Chelsea are reported to have contacted the entourage of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in order to bring the Serbian to West London in the summer.

The 25-year-old joined Lazio in 2015 and has scored 27 goals during his time in Italy, and is wanted by several other clubs across Europe including PSG and Real Madrid.

The Blues already have a wealth of midfield options including N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Getty Images

According to Le10sport, Chelsea have made contact with the player's agent, with advisor to the club Claude Makelele, reportedly keen on personally overseeing the deal to bring the attacking midfielder to Stamford Bridge, and has recommended the player to the Chelsea board.

Another factor in the deal is reported to be that ex-Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, who played with Makelele, is responsible for the dealings of the Serbian midfielder including his potential summer destination.

Chelsea have already had a busy summer with the acquisitions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech with the club already having made plans for their arrivals imminently to train with the squad.

The Blues however, appear to be not finished in the transfer market, with the club being linked heavily to Hakim Ziyech's team mate Nicolas Tagliafico as an option in the left-back position, as Erik ten Hag admits they seem resigned to losing the player.

