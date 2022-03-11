Chelsea Contract Latest: Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea's trio of centre-backs, whose future at the club has been in question since the beginning of the season, all now have options with other clubs ahead of them.

The trio in question includes Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

As a result, the three players that were all crucial to Chelsea's Champions League winning defence last season have attracted a lot of interest from a number of clubs across Europe this season.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Christensen, who has been involved in a back-and-forth with Barcelona for months now, has officially decided to make the move to Catalonia.

Romano goes on to report that Azpilicueta has a contract proposal on the table from Barcelona that would see him play in La Liga until 2024.

Rudiger on the other hand, has been approached by three clubs and Romano believes that he will decide on his future soon.

Based on recent speculation over Rudiger's suitors, we can assume that the approaching clubs are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who have all shown a recent interest in the German international.

The news that Christensen had officially chosen to join Barcelona will come as no surprise to Blues fans, after it was previously reported that he had completed a medical last week.

Reports also state that his representatives are in Barcelona this week so as to complete the paperwork to seal his move to La Liga.

