January 1, 2022
Report: Chelsea Face Competition for Potential Lucas Digne Signing From Everton

Chelsea could face competition for the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton, according to reports. 

The Blues will be keen to bring in a new option for their left wing-back role with Ben Chilwell likely to miss the rest of the season due to him requiring surgery on the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus. 

With the January transfer window now open, Chelsea will be able to sign a new player to compete with Marcos Alonso for a starting spot at left wing-back. 

According to ESPN, Thomas Tuchel's side could face competition from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United for Digne's signature.

Chelsea are keen on bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

However the Magpies are looking to sign him permanently and Everton would prefer a purchase rather than a loan for the 28-year-old.

It is believed that Everton would ask for a fee of around £25 million for Digne and talks between them and Chelsea are expected to take place in the coming days.

If a move for the Frenchman fails to materialise then recent speculation has suggested that the Blues could recall either Emerson or Ian Maatsen from their loan deals at Lyon and Coventry City respectively.

Other reports have also said that if Everton were to loan Digne out for the rest of the season, they would be keen to include a guaranteed purchase option so that he leaves the club permanently come the end of the campaign.

