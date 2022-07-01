Report: Chelsea Could Hijack Manchester United's Deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Todd Boehly seems to be interested in rivalling Manchester United for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer.

We know that Chelsea are in desperate need of a winger and a couple of centre-backs this summer.

One position that most people considered a luxury was central midfield. However, it looks like Chelsea's new owner wants to make a statement by potentially stealing Manchester United's main transfer target, De Jong.

According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Chelsea are keeping a keen eye on how the Dutchman's transfer to Man United plays out.

The Blues could look to take advantage of the situation if talks between Barcelona, De Jong and Manchester United break down.

Finally, the report states that Erik ten Hag's side are still the favourites for his signature this summer though.

Despite this reported interest from Thomas Tuchel's side, Simon Stone of the BBC, via the United Stand, reported that the deal for De Jong is likely to be completed in the coming days.

If De Jong joined Chelsea this summer then he probably wouldn't be an instant starter like he would at United.

It would also cost the Blue €100m to sign him. As I said, it would be a luxury to sign a world-class midfielder.

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both departing Stamford Bridge this summer, Tuchel's side are in dire need of a centre-back.

Chelsea also need a winger this summer and if buying Frenkie stops them from doing that then it definitely would not be worth it.

