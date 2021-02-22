Chelsea could offer Callum Hudson-Odoi as part of swap deal to land Dortmund pair

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi could be included in an exchange deal to land Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho in the summer.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made the attacking pair his top targets heading into the transfer window as he plans a major overhaul in a bid to make his side title-challengers next season.

Dortmund have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.

According to Sunday World, Callum Hudson-Odoi could be offered to the German giants as part of a mega-swap deal should Chelsea attempt to sign the pair of Haaland and Sancho at the end of the season.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has been one of the mainstays in Tuchel's starting XI since the German manager's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, with the Cobham graduate having flourished in his newfound wing-back role.

However, his displays over the past week or so haven't been convincing to say the least, evident from the fact that the Englishman was taken off after being brought off the bench in his side's 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday, with his manager quite critical of his display during his cameo at St. Mary's following the 1-1 draw.

Recent reports have suggested that Dortmund could be forced to let go of some of their most priced assets in the summer, including Haaland and Sancho, both of whom have been linked with a summer switch to Chelsea in recent months.

Hudson-Odoi, who was heavily linked with a move to Bayern under former boss Maurizio Sarri, could be swapped for Sancho and/or Haaland as part of an exchange deal in the summer as Tuchel looks to bolster his attacking options further.

The predominant winger, who was on Tuchel's radar during the manager's time as PSG boss, has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking talents across Europe in recent years and has drawn interest from a host of clubs during his young career.

He's bagged five goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season, and has sought to improve on his end-product in front of goal and keep putting up the numbers as he's shown in recent months.

