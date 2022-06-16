Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan This Summer | €40million Price Tag

Chelsea could be set to add a new addition to the right hand side of defence this summer as they look to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer according to Italian media reports.

Dumfries has been a player whose future has much speculation around it ahead of the duration of this summers transfer window.

The Dutch right back has been linked to a number of clubs this summer including Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

Both Chelsea and United could be in the position to add to their right backs ahead of a new campaign.

Dumfries at Inter Milan

Dumfries has proved to be a talented defender during his time at Inter with the ability to both attack and track back to a good standard.

Chelsea could be looking to add to their right sided area of the pitch with the possible arrival of Ousmane Dembele being rumoured.

Inter Milan are interested in re signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer however, according to Corriere della Sera;

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Inter are not at all interested in letting Dumfries be used as part of the Lukaku loan negotiations".

According to the report via SempreInter;

"Inter currently value the former PSV Eindhoven man at €50-60 million but the Premier League side think that Inter will accept a €40 million bid as it is known that they need the money at the moment."

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Romelu Lukaku Antonio Conte
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Will Increase Offer For Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Alex Wallace57 minutes ago
Dembele
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hoping To Sign Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona As A Free Agent

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Millie Bright and Bethany England
Match Coverage

Euros 2022 Warm-Up: England Vs Belgium Friendly Preview| Chelsea Stars In Squad

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Frank Lampard: Chelsea player and manager
News

Chelsea Face Former Manager And Club Legend Frank Lampard in First Game Of The Season Against Everton at Goodison Park

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Marcos Alonso Mason Mount Reece James Manchester United
News

Chelsea To Continue Partnership With Telecommunications Company 'Three' After Previously Wanting To Remove Their Logo

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
imago1006147721h
News

News: Who Are Chelsea Playing In Pre Season ?

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
imago1007759026h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea agree deal for Eddie Beach, Highly-Rated Goalkeeper From Southampton

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
imago1012263768h
Transfer News

Chelsea Target Thomas Strakosha "Honoured To Be Linked To Such A Club"

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago