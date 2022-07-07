Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Could Swap Reece James for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong & Sergino Dest

Chelsea and Barcelona might be about to strike a deal that includes Reece James, Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest.

Today has been crazy, with Todd Boehly and his team meeting Barcelona's president, rumours have been spreading like wildfire about what they could've been discussing.

César Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso could of been the talking point due to both players wanting a move to Spain this summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Another topic could've been De Jong who the Blues are reportedly trying to sign despite him talking with Manchester United for the past few months.

One unlikely deal that was also reported today was the possibility of Boehly trying to bring USMNT right-back Dest to Stamford Bridge.

The one thing we do know is that Boehly and Lapota were in a Spanish restaurant this afternoon having a meeting for a while, so there were probably a lot of discussions about potential transfers.

James

However, one rumour popped up after the meeting concluded that no one was expecting, especially Chelsea fans.

According to Total Barca, they claim that a swap deal for De Jong and Dest could be on the table if Chelsea are willing to part with Reece James.

