Chelsea dealt major blow in pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea could be set to lose out on RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano with the defender keen on a stay in Germany.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a €42.5 million [$51.5 million] release clause in his contract that becomes active at the end of the season.

According to Fussball Transfers [via @iMiaSanMia], Upamecano has his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, despite heavy interest shown by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

READ MORE: Why Man City believe they have edge over Chelsea in Erling Haaland chase

READ MORE: Manchester City lining up £100 million bid for Chelsea target Erling Haaland in the summer

READ MORE: Chelsea planning serious bid to sign Erling Haaland in the summer - star striker 'admired' by recruitment staff

It was reported recently that Manchester United had dropped out of the race to sign the Frenchman in the summer, leaving Chelsea in a three-way battle with Bayern and Liverpool for the Leipzig man.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made the Frenchman his top target for the summer as the former Dortmund boss looks to re-build his defence in an attempt to make his side title-challengers next season.

The Blues have no problem in meeting the defender's release clause and wage demands and are willing to match his transfer fee owing to club owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel's assistant Zsolt Low reveals targets at Chelsea this season

READ MORE: Revealed - Why Thomas Tuchel decided to accept 'exceptional' challenge at Chelsea

READ MORE: "I’ll count on you absolutely" - Thiago Silva reveals Lampard's message ahead of Chelsea signing

Upamecano, who has attracted serious interest from some of Europe's elite clubs in recent months, burst onto the scene last season with a series of match-winning defensive displays in the Champions League en route to the semi-final stage, where Leipzig were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed last week that there was an ongoing three-way battle to seal a move for Upamecano in the summer.

It seems more likely than ever that Upamecano will seal a move to the German champions in the summer, with Bayern ready to activate his release clause to bolster their options in defence with David Alaba leaving at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube