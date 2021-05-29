Chelsea Decide Kepa Arrizabalaga Stance Amid Gianluigi Donnarumma Chase

Chelsea want to sell goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as they continue talks to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

The Blues want to secure the Italy international's signature after Milan chief Paulo Maldini confirmed that the shot-stopper will be leaving the Italian giants at the end of the season.

According to 90min, club officials have assured the Spain international that they will try and find a new club for him in the summer as they try and convince Donnarumma to move to west London.

READ MORE: Report - Olivier Giroud Reaches Agreement to Leave Chelsea for AC Milan After Champions League Final

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite coming under heavy criticism for his displays in his first two season at the club, the world's most expensive goalkeeper has a decent record in goal this campaign, having conceded 11 times in 14 outings across all competitions.

The club have so far found it difficult to broker a deal for the former Athletic Bilbao man, who they signed for £71 million in 2018, with few clubs interested in the goalkeeper able to match his valuation.

The Blues brought in Edouard Mendy from Rennes at the start of the campaign after a series of horror displays from Arrizabalaga in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Chelsea Hold Talks With AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma - Goalkeeper to Leave on Free Transfer This Summer

Follow Absolute Chelsea on Twitter | Facebook| Instagram | YouTube