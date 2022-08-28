Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia
Welsh defender Ethan Ampadu is set to move back to Italy after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea.
As Chelsea looks to finalise contracts with Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, Ethan Amapdu is now set to depart the club in search of regular game-time.
According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ampadu is set to sign for Serie A side Spezia.
Personal terms and a full agreement has already been met by the two clubs meaning it's only a matter of time before the youngster leaves the club.
Ampadu will return to Italy after spending last season playing for Venezia where the Welshmen managed to get constant game-time however saw the side get relegated to Serie B before returning back to Chelsea.
Read More
The 21-year-old managed to contribute three assists to the Italian side whilst picking up 14 yellow cards and two reds at the time he was there.
Since the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea has brought In Kalidou Koulibaly and is in the process of signing Fofana.
Chelsea has reached an agreement with Leicester City for Fofana with the reported price set to be £75 million with a six-year contract.
This has caused players like Ampadu and Trevoh Chalobah to consider their future at the club with Thomas Tuchel not being able to promise the youngsters starts this season.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent
- Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's 'Head Turned' By Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon
- Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham
- Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?
- Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal
- Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury