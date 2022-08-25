Skip to main content

Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah Is 'Very Willing' To Join Inter Milan On Loan

After a number of top teams across Europe look keen on bringing in Chelsea's young defender Trevoh Chalobah, the 23-year-old now seems to of made up his mind on his ideal loan move. 

Chalobah may look to depart the Blues this summer after Thomas Tuchel's decision to sign yet another defender, knocking the 23-year-old down the pecking order.

Trevoh Chalobah

According to the Italian news outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Chalobah is very willing to join Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

The Italian side is reportedly doing everything they can to finalise a deal with contact between Inter Milan and Chalobah's representatives being made on Wednesday night. 

Chelsea will want a loan fee of £3 million if the academy graduate is to join Inter Milan, reuniting with former teammate and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. 

The Blues lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer with both players leaving on free transfers. Kalidou Koulibaly has already been brought in to replace the departed centre-backs but Tuchel is looking for at least one more new defender this summer. 

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea is still pursuing Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana but has had a third bid of £70 million declined. The Frenchmen has since been dropped from Leicester's first team squad, now training with the under 23's with Fofana pushing for the move to Stamford Bridge.

