Chelsea would be interested in signing Lionel Messi if he were to leave Barcelona next summer, according to Spanish expert Guillem Balague.

Messi is in the final year of his deal the Nou Camp and would be able to agree a deal with other clubs from January 1 if he doesn't renew his deal with the Spanish giants.

The 33-year-old's future in Spain remains uncertain after his public transfer request in the summer, which ultimately led him to staying with the club.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester City the hot favourites for the Argentine due to the Pep Guardiola connection.

But Frank Lampard's Chelsea would also reportedly be keen on bringing the superstar to Stamford Bridge should he become available.

"Chelsea, definitely in the equation if Messi becomes available," said La Liga expert Guillem Balague on his YouTube channel.

"All that is true.

"Would City try again? Yes they would. Obviously there’s no transfer fee attached to it now.

“They will be willing to pay the €25 million or £25 million-plus net that they’ll have to pay for him [in wages], much more than that, this is just a minimum requirement I think."

If Lampard really wanted to land Messi, could he convince Roman Abramovich to open his chequebook, let alone convince Messi into making the switch to join the Blues?

