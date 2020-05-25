Chelsea drop interest in Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi following Reece James' progress

Reece James has had a breakthrough season at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, which has now seen the Blues end their interest in defender Achraf Hakimi.

James impressed in his debut season in senior football at Wigan Athletic and he was handed an opportunity in the Chelsea first-team by Lampard this term, and he has grasped it with both hands.

Chelsea have been admirers of defender Achraf Hakimi, who has spent the last two previous seasons on loan at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

But according to the Athletic, Chelsea have been prompted to end their interest in Hakimi, who is set to return to Real Madrid this summer following his loan spell in Germany.

James is now battling to become the preferred choice at right-back at Stamford Bridge now, with the 20-year-old making 17 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

He signed a new long-term contract in January at the club, extending his deal until the summer of 2025.

Despite sustaining an ankle injury last summer upon his exciting return to Chelsea, James has excelled and has now prolonged his dream to play for Chelsea.

"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again," James said after signing his new deal back in January.

"I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube