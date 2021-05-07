Chelsea emerge as contenders to land Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski this summer

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski in the summer.

The 32-year-old, who swapped Dortmund for Bavaria in 2014, has sealed his status as the one of the world's most deadliest strikers over the past decade.

According to sources close to ESPN, Chelsea are set to rival fellow Champions League-finalists Manchester City for the services of the eight-time Bundesliga winner, whose contract at the current European champions runs until 2023.

Lewandowski could be on the move at the end of the season. (Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

The report further states that though the Poland international hinted that he would finish his playing career at Bayern, he could be temped for a final challenge in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel both looking to bolster their frontline(s) in the summer.

Sergio Agüero, who will be leaving Manchester City after ten years in the summer, is also thought to be on Chelsea's radar alongside Harry Kane, who's been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham at the end of the season after his side slumped to a 1-0 defeat to City in the Carabao Cup final.

PSG are also keeping tabs on the Lewandowski's future at the German giants, but any possible approach from the Parisians would depend on Kylian Mbappé's future at the Ligue 1 outfit.

Lewandowski, who inspired his side to Champions League glory last season with 15 goals to his name over the course of the competition, has bagged 289 goals and 64 assists in 326 appearances across all competitions for Bayern.

This season, he's netted 36 league goals with seven league games to go as he closes in on Gerd Müller's record of 41 league goals in a campaign.

It would be a massive addition to Chelsea's star-studded attack should they manage to seal a move for arguably the world's best and most consistent striker in recent years.

