Chelsea 'emerging as strong contenders' to sign Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland & Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are reportedly emerging as strong contenders to land Borussia Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho this summer.

After a big summer transfer window last summer following a spend of more than £200 million, Chelsea are to splash the cash once again in the upcoming window.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to be given a £259 million war-chest to land his targets this summer and two of the names linked are Dortmund duo Haaland and Sancho.

Their futures in Germany hinge on if they secure Champions League football next season with Dortmund's finances being hit due to COVID-19.

And Sunday World report that Chelsea are now 'strong contenders' to sign the pair if Dortmund decide to sell up this summer.

Sancho is the subject of interest from Manchester United but could be prepared to lower their asking price to €90 million.

While Haaland has several suitors including Manchester City and Real Madrid, with Pep Guardiola's not wanting a bidding war despite Chelsea's strong interest.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola confirmed that the Norwegian has only ten clubs that can afford him after delivering an update on his future.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

It has been previously touted that Chelsea are growing increasingly confident in their pursuit of the 20-year-old forward. But if they are able to land both Sancho and Haaland, it would send a real statement to the rest of the Premier League and across Europe that Chelsea mean business as they look to reclaim their place as one of Europe's best.

