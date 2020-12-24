Chelsea enter race for Erling Haaland's signature

Chelsea have registered their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland next summer.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the 20-year-old forward, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

According to 90min, Chelsea are set to bid for the Norwegian next summer, with Dortmund likely to demand in excess of £100 million, should they allow Haaland to leave despite his current deal at the club running until 2024.

Haaland has bagged 17 goals already this campaign in all competitions after a break-through 2019/20 campaign, wherein he had 44 goals to his name

Though Dortmund have no intention of selling their star man in 2021, they could be tempted to cash in on Haaland should the right offer present itself - the club having a history of selling their most priced assets.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the existence of a release clause worth £68 million in Haaland's contract at the German outfit, which will become active in 2022.

Haaland, who was the recepient of the Golden Boy award for 2020, has publicly said that his ultimate dream at club level is to win the UEFA Champions League.

Dortmund have made an indifferent start to the league this term, and with Lucien Favre and the club parting ways, there is some re-building to do as they continue dreaming for glory on domestic and European fronts.

Haaland is currently one of the hottest young prospects in world football, and Chelsea face stiff competition for the forward's signature, with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City, a club Haaland has personal ties to, in the mix as well.

With Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in and out of the first team, and Timo Werner struggling for goals in the Premier League, it'd be a real statement of intent from the Chelsea hierarchy should they land Haaland next summer.

