Chelsea enter race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are considering making a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho next summer.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to England and was close to joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window, however no move materialised.

Sancho is one of the most attractive players in Europe to clubs and has attracted lots of interest from across the globe.

And Fabrizio Romano has revealed on the iQué Golazo Podcast that Sancho is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Dortmund don't want to lose Sancho during the middle of the season after Manchester United were 'really close' to signing the England international for €100 million in the summer.

Although United had previously agreed a deal with Sancho's agent, Chelsea, Liverpool and several other clubs are now 'scouting the situation' of the Dortmund winger.

Manchester United are still leading the race, Romano reports, but the race for Sancho remains wide open.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube