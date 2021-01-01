Chelsea step up their pursuit of Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea enter race for Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan

Chelsea are stepping up efforts to bring Strasbourg centre-half Mohamed Simakan to Stamford Bridge this month.

Simakan, 20, has played every minute of the campaign so far this season for the Ligue 1 outfit and has drawn the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

According to Le 10 Sport, Chelsea are keen to adding the impressive Frenchman to their ranks in the ongoing transfer window.

Simakan has burst onto the scene with his performances this season, with the likes of West Ham and AC Milan tracking his progress as well.

Despite Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma forming a solid partnership at the heart of the defence, Chelsea are in need for additional cover at the back with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger and Fikayo Tomori all considering their future in west London. 

Simakan could prove to be a smart, cost-effective signing for the Blues with Strasbourg reportedly willing to let him go for a fee around £13.5 million.

The Frenchman was tipped to be heading towards the exit door last summer, with AC Milan having a bid worth £12.5 million rejected.

Simakan's numbers since last season are remarkable for a young defender, which has made him one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe.

A potential switch to Frank Lampard's side could be fruitful for Simakan, as he aims to hone his defensive skills further and thereby take his overall game to the next level.

