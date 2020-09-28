SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

West Ham brace themselves for Declan Rice bid as Chelsea prepare offer for 21-year-old midfielder

Matt Debono

Chelsea are preparing an offer for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this week ahead of the October 5 deadline. 

Frank Lampard's side are eying Rice as their eighth and final signing of the window, which has seen the Blues spend in excess of £200 million this summer. 

They're yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season so far after three outings, conceding six, including three on Saturday in the 3-3 draw against West Brom.

Rice has been targeted by Lampard to bolster the Blues' defensive unit and they are expected to make a bid this week. 

west-ham-united-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league (2)

As per EXWHUEmployee and Jack Rosser, Chelsea are preparing a bid and are set to submit it this week with a week to go in the transfer window.

Rice captained West Ham in their 4-0 win against Wolves on Sunday and assistant coach Alan Irvine insisted the 21-year-old is happy at the club despite the continuing interest from Chelsea.

"Declan is extremely happy at the club, he’s obviously been captain today in Mark’s absence. And you see the way the lad’s playing that he’s certainly not someone who has other things on his mind. He trains brilliantly every day."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard 'seemingly determined' to keep Fikayo Tomori at Chelsea amid Everton talks

Frank Lampard wants to keep Fikayo Tomori at Chelsea this season despite Everton showing interest over a loan deal.

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Chelsea will be looking to get progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as they face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the fourth round in north London.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 29 September and it will be refereed by Lee Mason in north London.

Matt Debono

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith drops Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley hint

Dean Smith has hinted that Aston Villa could make a move for Chelsea duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Ross Barkley this summer.

Matt Debono

Hudson-Odoi: What was said in dressing room at half-time vs West Brom

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed what was said in the dressing room at half-time during Chelsea's thrilling 3-3 draw against West Brom on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi delivers verdict on Chelsea's seven new signings

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi says the club's new signings have already gelled with the rest of the squad.

Matt Debono

West Ham deliver update on Declan Rice's future amid Chelsea interest

West Ham expect Chelsea target Declan Rice to stay at the club and insist he is happy in east London.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: West Brom 3-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea grabbed a late equaliser to ensure a point away to Slaven Bilic's West Brom.

Jevans99

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham earns Chelsea point with stoppage time equaliser

Chelsea earned a point in stoppage time as Tammy Abraham tapped in from close range to seal a 3-3 draw for the Blues against West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: West Brom vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Hawthorns ahead of the Premier League clash between West Brom and Chelsea.

Matt Debono