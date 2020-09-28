Chelsea are preparing an offer for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this week ahead of the October 5 deadline.

Frank Lampard's side are eying Rice as their eighth and final signing of the window, which has seen the Blues spend in excess of £200 million this summer.

They're yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season so far after three outings, conceding six, including three on Saturday in the 3-3 draw against West Brom.

Rice has been targeted by Lampard to bolster the Blues' defensive unit and they are expected to make a bid this week.

As per EXWHUEmployee and Jack Rosser, Chelsea are preparing a bid and are set to submit it this week with a week to go in the transfer window.

Rice captained West Ham in their 4-0 win against Wolves on Sunday and assistant coach Alan Irvine insisted the 21-year-old is happy at the club despite the continuing interest from Chelsea.

"Declan is extremely happy at the club, he’s obviously been captain today in Mark’s absence. And you see the way the lad’s playing that he’s certainly not someone who has other things on his mind. He trains brilliantly every day."

